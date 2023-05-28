Manchester United 2-1 Fulham: Marco Silva 'proud' as Fulham end season in top half
Fulham head coach Marco Silva says his side "didn't deserve" their 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, but is "proud" of their performance this season.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
