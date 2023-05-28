Leicester 2-1 West Ham: Hammers in 'great mood' ahead of European final - David Moyes
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side are going into their Europa Conference League final in a "great mood" and praises their attitude despite a 2-1 defeat by Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.