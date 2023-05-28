Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham: Leeds relegation a huge disappointment - Sam Allardyce
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce says his team "gifted" Tottenham goals during a 4-1 defeat which confirmed their relegation from the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.