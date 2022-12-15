Everton 1-0 Bournemouth: Sean Dyche says Toffees have a lot of work to do
Everton manager Sean Dyche says a lot of work needs to be done at the club after narrowly securing Premier League safety with a 1-0 win against Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
