Everton manager Sean Dyche says a lot of work needs to be done at the club after narrowly securing Premier League safety with a 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.