Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper praises striker Taiwo Awoniyi's form
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper praises striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored his sixth goal in four matches in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
