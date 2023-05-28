Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi hints at likely exits for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, saying they "deserve to play at another level" after a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park on final day of the season.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.