BBC Sport travels to Germany to explore what it would mean if Borussia Dortmund could win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 and end Bayern Munich's 10-year run of titles.

Dortmund are two points ahead of second-placed Bayern going into the final round of matches this Saturday.

