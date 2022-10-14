Pepe Reina on Mikel Arteta at Barcelona: 'My snoring nearly cost us our relationship'
Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina reveals how his snoring cost Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta "many sleepless nights" when they shared bunk beds at Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia.
Read more: Mikel Arteta - the rejection and determination that made a manager
Listen to Sportsworld on BBC Sounds: Arteta - The Making of Mikel
Watch the full story on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday 27 May on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.