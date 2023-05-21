West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United: Sam Allardyce says side was not resilient enough
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce says his side were not resilient enough in the 3-1 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.