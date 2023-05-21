West Ham 3-1 Leeds United: David Moyes revels in 'fantastic' week
Manager David Moyes says following up reaching the Europa Conference League final by beating Leeds United 3-1 makes it a "fantastic" week for West Ham United.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 3-1 Leeds United
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
