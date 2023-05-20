Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is a "really sad day" for the Gunners as his side lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, confirming Manchester City as Premier League champions.

MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.