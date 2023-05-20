Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper says surviving relegation a day to remember
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper says surviving relegation is "a day to remember" after his side beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League to secure their top-flight status.
MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
