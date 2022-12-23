Everton head coach Sean Dyche says his side showed a "fantastic mentality" after they scored a 99th-minute equaliser against Wolves to secure a crucial point in their fight to avoid relegation.

MATCH REPORT: Wolves 1-1 Everton

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.