Wolves 1-1 Everton: Sean Dyche praises Everton's 'fantastic mentality' after late point secured at Wolves
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Everton head coach Sean Dyche says his side showed a "fantastic mentality" after they scored a 99th-minute equaliser against Wolves to secure a crucial point in their fight to avoid relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Wolves 1-1 Everton
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.