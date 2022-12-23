Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui praises his side's commitment and says they "deserved to win" after Everton scored a 99th-minute equaliser at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Everton

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.