Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Unai Emery delighted at prospect of European football
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is pleased that the chance of European football next season is "in their hands", having earned a crucial point in their 1-1 draw at Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa
