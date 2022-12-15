Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag praises Premier League Golden Glove winner David de Gea
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag praises "top keeper" David de Gea, who has won the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets following their 1-0 win at Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.