Watford striker Helen Ward says she hopes her career can inspire other women to show they can have a career in sport after becoming a mother.

Ward continued her international and domestic career after the birth of each of her two children and says she takes pride in showing her kids that they can do anything.

The all-time leading Welsh goalscorer says there is "no better feeling than your little ones cheering you on on the sideline".

Ward is set for the final game of her career this Saturday.