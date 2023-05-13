Match of the Day pundit Shaun Wright-Phillips analyses how Nottingham Forest "pounced" on Chelsea's mistakes to earn an important 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring twice.

Read more: 'We have two cup finals' - two-goal Awoniyi on Forest's task

Catch-up with all the Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only