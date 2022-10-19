Southampton 0-2 Fulham: Marco Silva praises Cottagers 'desire'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham head coach Marco Silva praises their "ambition and desire to keep going" after a 2-0 win at Southampton which confirmed the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT:Southampton relegated with whimper by Fulham loss
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.