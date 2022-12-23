Man Utd 2-0 Wolves: Erik ten Hag happy as Manchester United return to winning ways
Manchester Utd head coach Erik ten Hag tells Match of the Day's Gary Lineker his team must continue to fight for a Champions League spot after victory over Wolves moved them four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT:Man Utd beat Wolves to strengthen top-four place
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.