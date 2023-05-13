Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says side defied expectations
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says his side defied expectations to secure a point at Chelsea - but remain in a battle against Premier League relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.