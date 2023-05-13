Leeds interim manager Sam Allardyce says his side shot themselves in the foot by conceding two penalties in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Newcastle, in which his side missed a spot-kick of their own.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds 2-2 Newcastle

