Katie Zelem: Coming to Man Utd is best decision I've made
Katie Zelem says joining Manchester United was the "best decision" of her career - as she prepares to lead them out against Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Watch Chelsea v Manchester United on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds & follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.
