Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says mistakes "are part of football" after goalkeeper David de Gea's error leads to the only goal in their defeat by West Ham.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.