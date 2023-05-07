Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta praises 'incredible' Martin Odegaard
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says captain Martin Odegaard was "incredible" against Newcastle after putting in a man-of-the-match performance to help the Gunners win 2-0.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal
