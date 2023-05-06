Manchester City 2-1 Leeds: Erling Haaland should have taken penalty - Pep Guardiola

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland should have taken the penalty missed by Ilkay Gundogan as his side held on to beat Leeds 2-1 at Etihad Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 6 May from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.