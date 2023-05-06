Manchester City 2-1 Leeds: Erling Haaland should have taken penalty - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland should have taken the penalty missed by Ilkay Gundogan as his side held on to beat Leeds 2-1 at Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds
