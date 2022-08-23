Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues win a nice step forward
Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says his side "took a nice step forward" in their 3-1 victory at Bournemouth, in what was his first victory since returning to the club.
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.