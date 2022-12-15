Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil says his side's defensive errors were punished, but feels they deserved to get something from their 3-1 home defeat by Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.