Southampton manager Ruben Selles maintains his team will "fight until the end," despite a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United putting their chances of staying in the Premier League in further doubt.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 30 April from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.