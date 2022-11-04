Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa: Erik ten Hag praises 'impressive' United
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag reacts to "impressive" 1-0 win at Old Trafford over in-form Aston Villa as he praises his side's character.
MATCH REPORT: Fernandes hits winner for Man Utd against Villa
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 30 April from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Available to UK users only.