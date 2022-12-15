Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil praises his side's "excellent" performance in their 4-1 win against Leeds and says he believes his side should now be safe from Premier League relegation.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 30 April from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.