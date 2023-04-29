Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Thomas Frank praises 'remarkable' Ivan Toney
Brentford manager Thomas Frank praises the performances of Ivan Toney this season after the striker scored in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest to reach 20 Premier League goals.
MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day on 29 April from 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
