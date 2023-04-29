West Ham head coach David Moyes says his team are "not over the line yet" after an "extremely disappointing" performance against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace edge West Ham in seven-goal thriller

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day on 29 April from 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.