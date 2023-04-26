Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says team need to look in mirror after defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says team need to look in the mirror after losing a potentially title-deciding game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal
