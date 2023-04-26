Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'special' Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes Kevin de Bruyne as "special" after his side's 4-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal
