Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'special' Kevin de Bruyne

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes Kevin de Bruyne as "special" after his side's 4-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal

Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.

  • Man City