Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton: Steve Cooper says players stuck to his plan
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says he is pleased that his players stuck to his plan in their 3-1 win over Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Forest beat Brighton to move out of bottom three
Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Available to UK users only.