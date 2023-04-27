Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold tells BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about his new initiative 'The After Academy', launched to help support young players who drop out of academies.

Alexander-Arnold reunites with former youth team-mates Josh Agbozo and Liam Robinson to hear their experiences and reads through messages sent to him from other ex-academy prospects on the impact rejection has had.

