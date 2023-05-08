Match of the Day Top 10: Gary Lineker & Alan Shearer on how to score penalties
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Ex-England captains Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer share the secret to scoring penalties, as Gary looks back at his first two penalties for England, in their 3-2 win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Listen weekly to brand new episodes of Match of the Day Top 10, only on BBC Sounds or watch the full boxset on BBC iPlayer.