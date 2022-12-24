Sportscene analysis: Hibernian's James Jeggo has red reduced to a yellow
Hibernian have successfully appealed against the red card shown to James Jeggo during Saturday's draw with St Johnstone.
The midfielder was sent off by Craig Napier for his tackle on Connor McLennan, but got the card downgraded to a yellow after a fast-track tribunal hearing on Wednesday.
Here, Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Chris Iwelumo discuss the incident.
