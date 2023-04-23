Midfielder Elliott Lee says Wrexham's record-breaking promotion campaign has been the best season of his life - justifying his decision to drop down to the National League.

And ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster, who came out of retirement to help the club end their 15-year absence from the EFL, was full of praise for Wrexham after clinching the title with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood.

