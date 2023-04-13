Everton manager Sean Dyche says Dele Alli should know "what he should and shouldn't be doing" after the former England midfielder returned to the Toffees to seek treatment for an injury he picked up while playing on loan at Besiktas.

Dyche said Alli has an injury that will keep him out for "a number of weeks" and hopes the 26-year-old will use his time on the sidelines "wisely".

Alli, who joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022, has only played 13 times for Turkish side Besiktas this season and was reportedly banished from the first team by manager Senol Gunes, who is unhappy with the player's application.

