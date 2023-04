Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his remaining defenders after the ones he has available keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 April at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

