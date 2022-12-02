West Ham 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners 'too nice' against Hammers - Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his team were "too nice" against West Ham as they gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 April at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC website & app.
