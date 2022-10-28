Brentford boss Thomas Frank praises his side's "willpower" and believes they "deserved to get more" following their 2-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Brentford

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.