Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil 'disappointed' with lack of Spurs handshakes
Gary O'Neil says he is "disappointed" with Tottenham's coaching staff as he claims they went straight down the tunnel at full-time without shaking hands after Bournemouth's late winner.
