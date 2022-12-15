Gary O'Neil says he is "disappointed" with Tottenham's coaching staff as he claims they went straight down the tunnel at full-time without shaking hands after Bournemouth's late winner.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.