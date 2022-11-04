Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle: Unai Emery 'proud' as Villa look to target Europe
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says his is "proud" of his side following their 3-0 win over Newcastle United and that their "new target" is to play in Europe next season.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle
