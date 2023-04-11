Watch: Fitzpatrick brace in Glenavon win

Matthew Fitzpatrick scores a double to help Glenavon to a 3-2 victory over Ballymena United, a result which sees them consolidate seventh place in the race for a European play-off place.

Captain Fitzpatrick struck in both halves before Mikey Place reduced the deficit for the Sky Blues with a penalty.

Jack Malone then converted a spot kick to restore Glenavon's lead on 73 minutes with Craig Farquhar heading home a consolation goal for Ballymena in stoppage time.