Rachel Rowe's wonder goal earned Wales a 1-1 draw against Portugal in an international friendly.

The midfielder admits the ball "fell ideally" before she "put it to bed" to get her team back level in Guimaraes.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger says her side "don't know when they are beaten" as their unbeaten run extends to six matches.

Portugal 1-1 Wales - Read the match report