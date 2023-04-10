Esther Morgan says she is constantly learning from her international team-mates after her return from injury.

Morgan started Wales 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland in Cardiff - her first international start since November 2021.

The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury, and is hoping to add to her tally of caps against Portugal in Guimaraes on Tuesday.

