Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: Javi Gracia says hosts' performance was worst since his arrival

Leeds boss Javi Gracia says conceding an equaliser just before half-time "changed the game" and says his team were "not strong enough" in the second half as they were crushed 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace.

MATCH REPORT: Palace stun Leeds to boost survival hopes

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

