Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: Javi Gracia says hosts' performance was worst since his arrival
Leeds boss Javi Gracia says conceding an equaliser just before half-time "changed the game" and says his team were "not strong enough" in the second half as they were crushed 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Palace stun Leeds to boost survival hopes
